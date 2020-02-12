Barcelona’s €31m signing Francisco Trincao wins Liga NOS Player of the Month award

SC Braga sensation Francisco Trincao has been crowned the Liga Nos Player of the Month for January after registering two goals and an assist in four league appearances last month.

The right-winger has become a key member of Braga’s team after only breaking through the ranks last season, the ace’s fine displays have earned him a summer move to Barcelona.

Barcelona officially announced the signing of the Portuguese talent on the final day of the January transfer window. The youngster will join the Blaugrana for a fee of €31m on a five-year deal.

Os Oscars foram no domingo, mas os prémios não param de chegar hoje à Muralha ???

?@TrincaoF7 é o Jogador do Mês da #LigaNOS para o @sjpf_pt

Trincao certainly seems highly-rated within the Portugal setup, as per Transfermarkt, the ace has won 38 youth caps for his country from Under-17s to Under-21s level.

The 20-year-old has managed to contribute four goals and six assists for his team in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

Barcelona certainly look in need of bolstering their options on the flanks before the start of next season, superstar Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injuries since his move to Spain.

The Blaugrana also parted ways with promising attacker Carles Perez in the January transfer window, Trincao could have a real chance of featuring regularly for Barcelona’s first-team next season.