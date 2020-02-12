Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling slammed referee Jonathan Moss for showing the club’s players “zero respect” during their loss to Sheffield United.

The Cherries lost 2-1 to the Blades at Bramall Lane despite being 1-0 up after Callum Wilson’s early goal. However, Billy Sharp and substitute John Lundstram found the net to claim three points for Chris Wilder’s side.

Gosling slammed Moss a ‘disgrace’ and criticised him for being disrespectful to the Sunderland players. Speaking to the Daily Echo, the 30-year-old said: “The ref didn’t help. Giving soft fouls away and little comments to two or three of the lads didn’t help as well really. I thought it was very disrespectful what he was saying. It was just the little niggly ones and then the little sarky comments.

“The officials talk about respect at the start of the season and there was zero respect from Jon Moss on Sunday. I thought he was a disgrace. The comments that he made especially to me and one other player – talking about the relegation zone and ‘you’re still in the relegation zone’, ‘you’re having one’, ‘your team’s having one’ this and that and it was very, very disrespectful.”

Moss has been a referee in the Premier League for almost a decade now and such actions from him question his integrity and ability to be impartial to teams. Someone who should be setting a good example for young, up and coming referees should not be disrespecting any team or making bad decisions. The least Moss can do now is issue an apology to Bournemouth.

The Daily Echo claim that the Cherries have contacted the Premier League regarding the 49-year-old’s comments. Bournemouth are currently 16th in the table with 26 points, just two ahead of the relegation zone. Eddie Howe’s side next play Burnley at Turf Moor next weekend.