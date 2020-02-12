Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their interest in the potential transfer of Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius amid reports linking Roberto Firmino with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The Reds could perhaps do with more options up front due to a lack of depth in their attack this season, with youngster Rhian Brewster struggling to make an impact before heading out on loan, while Divock Origi has also not really been able to push on and play more this term.

Vinicius, meanwhile, has shone at Benfica, with O Jogo reporting that Liverpool sent scouts to watch him in the recent game against Porto, while Chelsea and Manchester United officials were also present.

Both those clubs could arguably do with a striker signing even more than LFC this summer, with Frank Lampard overly reliant on Tammy Abraham this season, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s over-use of top scorer Marcus Rashford has seen him pick up a season-threatening injury.

Vinicius looks like he could make the step up to a bigger club in the near future, and will have impressed his watching admirers with two goals against Porto.

Liverpool may also have been watching Benfica defender Ruben Dias, another player recently linked with the Merseyside giants.