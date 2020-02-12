The agent of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has reportedly told the club that his client wants to stay and sign a new contract, but that he also has tempting offers from elsewhere.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are all described as having made ‘interesting’ offers to Casemiro as the Brazilian’s future at the Bernabeu perhaps comes into some doubt, according to Don Balon.

Casemiro has long been a key player for Real, and would be a big loss if he were to leave, with United and Liverpool likely to benefit if they were to be able to lure him to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old would surely be an instant upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred at Man Utd, while Liverpool could perhaps also do with more options in the middle of the park as the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner cannot go on forever, while Fabinho has had his injury troubles this season.

Casemiro has won four Champions League titles with Madrid, as well as other major honours, and it makes sense that he may feel he could get a better offer from elsewhere.

Don Balon suggest the player’s agent believes his client could double his wages at United, Liverpool or PSG, so it will be interesting to see how Real respond to this warning.

The Spanish giants have often neglected some of their less glamorous names and lived to regret it, perhaps most notably when they let Claude Makelele join Chelsea back in 2003.