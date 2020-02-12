Chelsea reportedly have the option of buying Nathan Ake for £40 million.

The Dutch international joined the Blues’ academy in 2011 and made his senior team debut in 2012. Ake joined Bournemouth in 2016 and has since made 113 appearances for them, scoring 11 goals while providing five assists.

According to the Sun, Chelsea can bring back the 24-year-old to Stamford Bridge for £40 million as the buy-back clause in his contract is still active. Ake has also been linked to Tottenham and Arsenal by the Express and Daily Mail respectively.

The Dutch international has done fairly well for Bournemouth this season so far. In 22 appearances across all competitions, he has scored twice while providing an assist. Ake missed five matches due to a hamstring injury and Bournemouth lost three of them.

Chelsea might be in the top four but their defensive record hasn’t been very good as they have conceded 34 goals across all competitions so far. Ake has well for Bournemouth this season so far and he could be a suitable addition to Frank Lampard’s squad.