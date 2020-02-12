Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly lining up a spending spree of as much as £150million in the summer transfer window.

The Blues were unable to make signings last summer due to being under a transfer ban, forcing Lampard to work with a youthful squad in this challenging first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

It’s clear this Chelsea side needs strengthening in several departments, and it looks like Lampard could get the backing to bring in some big names, particularly in attack.

According to the Telegraph, Lampard is preparing to spend around £150m on new players ahead of next season, with Jadon Sancho and Hakim Ziyech mentioned as being among the attacking players on his radar.

The report explains that Chelsea are concerned about how expensive Sancho might be, but Ziyech looks a quality alternative who’d perhaps come cheaper.

The west Londoners were also keen on landing the Morocco international from Ajax this January, but the Telegraph explains that Lampard could come back in for him in the next transfer window.

Ziyech or Sancho could be ideal for Chelsea to finally replace Eden Hazard, who has been missed since his move to Real Madrid last summer.