Barcelona are reportedly showing an interest in a potential transfer swoop for Villarreal winger and rumoured Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze.

According to Don Balon, Jurgen Klopp is ‘in love’ with the player, but it seems his exciting performances in La Liga have also caught Barca’s attention.

Chukwueze is a pacey wide-player with a goal threat from either flank, having scored four goals in all competitions this season to show he could have a very bright future in the game.

Still only 20 years of age, the Nigerian starlet looks like he really fits the bill in terms of Liverpool’s playing style under Klopp, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

It’s not easy turning down a club like Barcelona, but in fairness to Liverpool, Chukwueze may well view a move to Anfield as the superior option right now anyway.

Barcelona have been going through something of a difficult transitional period in recent years and don’t look the force they once were after the departures of so many big names in quick succession, wit Xavi, Dani Alves, Neymar, Javier Mascherano and Andres Iniesta among those to leave in the space of just five years.

Liverpool, by contrast, look to be building something very exciting and arguably now look likelier than Barcelona to deliver major trophies in the years to come.