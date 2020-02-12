Artem Dzyuba said that Tottenham Hotspur were interested in signing him last month.

Tottenham were linked to a few strikers during the recently-concluded transfer window. Fabrizio Romanio claimed that the North London club were in advanced talks for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose while Goal.com suggested that they were interested in Krzysztof Piatek who eventually joined Hertha Berlin.

Tottenham and Real Sociedad are in advanced talks for Willian José. Spure are NOT going to pay the release clause (€70M) and are now negotiating with Real about the fee to reach an agreement. ?? #THFC #Tottenham #WillianJosé #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2020

Dzyuba said that he was approached on behalf of Jose Mourinho but Zenit did not want to let go of him. As quoted by Goal.com, the 31-year-old told Russian news channel News 24: “When Harry Kane got injured at Tottenham, people contacted me. From Jose Mourinho, as I understand it. But it was the New Year holidays, so Zenit said no. And that’s all. If Tottenham really wanted to sign me then I think they would have been more insistent. That is, the interest was real. For my part, I said: ‘do it, try, and ask what their offer is.'”

Currently valued at €16 million according to Transfermarkt, Dzyuba has been in fine form for Zenit this season so far, netting 13 goals and providing 11 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions so far. He would’ve been a fine addition to Tottenham’s squad at least for the remainder of the season.

There’s still a chance the Russian international could attract interest from other clubs in Europe given his current form and if he does well in the Euros.

Spurs didn’t sign any striker last month but manage to rope in Gedson Fernandes on loan and Steven Bergwijn.