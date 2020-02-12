‘He’s not a striker’ – Ex-England boss urges Man United to play Martial out wide

According to the Mirror, former England manager Steve McClaren told Sky Sports that he believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider fielding Anthony Martial out wide.

McClaren expressed that Martial is ‘not a striker’ and that the Frenchman’s best moments come on the left-wing.

McClaren, who acted as England’s manager for 18 months, also claimed that the 24-year-old ‘cannot play down the middle on his own’. Martial has 12 goals and five assists from 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Here’s what McClaren had to say on the Frenchman:

“Martial is not a number nine, he’s not a striker,”

“All his goals and best moments are on that left hand side, whether that’s outside or inside – that’s where he plays.”

“He cannot play down the middle on his own.”

Whilst Martial’s contributions on paper seem fine, the Frenchman has massively struggled to make an impact since Marcus Rashford’s long-term injury.

With the England international sidelined, this is the time for Martial to solidify his importance to the team, he’s so far failed to do so and perhaps a position change could reignite the France international.

Martial has largely been inconsistent since his marquee move to the Red Devils five years ago, in a deal that was worth up to £58m, as per BBC Sport.

With United’s forward problems slightly eased by the arrival of Odion Ighalo on loan in January, would it be a wise move for Solskjaer to start fielding Martial out wide from now on?