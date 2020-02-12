We saw plenty of transfer rumours surrounding Manchester United in January, but it always looked doubtful that any elite talents would be sold last month.

Bruno Fernandes could be an exception, but his situation was different in the sense that he wasn’t playing in one of the supposed “top five” leagues, while Odion Ighalo looked very much like a panic signing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has plenty of problems to solve, but the attack looks so weak without Marcus Rashford that it should be a priority in the Summer. Anthony Martial looks sulky and uninterested when it’s not going his way, while Dan James fizzled out after a brilliant start.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a return to England ever since he started to excel for Borussia Dortmund, so these reports could come as a huge boost for their hopes in the Summer:

BREAKING: Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and Manchester United are keen to take him to Old Trafford, according to Sky Germany. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 12, 2020

Breaking | Jadon Sancho will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer, according to Sky Germany. Manchester United show concrete interest https://t.co/JlSqzzZPDz — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) February 12, 2020

On paper he looks like the perfect signing. He could play anywhere across the front line and looks set for double figures in goals and assists in the Bundesliga this season, so he might provide that missing spark.

It’s possible that a new striker might be needed as well, but you could also argue that Martial is struggling to impose himself when all the pressure is on him.

Playing up front with Sancho and Rashford should open up all kind of space for whoever takes that role, and United fans might finally be treated to an exciting team that’s dangerous going forward.

You have to think that the price tag could be giant, but this certainly looks like a promising sign for United and their fans.