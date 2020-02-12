Rickie Lambert heaped praise on the current Liverpool side for their performances this season.

2019/20 has been a dream of a term for the Reds. They are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are well on course to win their first title in 30 years. Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost just two matches across all competitions this season so far and have a good chance of emulating Arsenal’s Invincibles.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp keen for Liverpool to clinch transfer of star with bargain buy-out clause

Merseyside-born Lambert who played one season for Liverpool, heaped praise on the current squad for the levels they have reached in 2019/20. Speaking to the Reds’ official website, the former England international said: “It’s unbelievable what’s happening. I can’t believe the levels they’re getting to, I’ve never seen it before. To see the Reds doing it this year has been unbelievable.

“The city is buzzing. My household is buzzing. It has been brilliant to see. A few of the lads who were there in my time are still there and to see them doing so well, it’s absolutely superb. I’m made up for them. The work-rate they are going through is incredible. I cannot believe the levels they are getting to; I know what it’s like to play in the Premier League and to see any team get to those levels, I’ve never seen it before. I’m made up.”

Liverpool have been just outstanding this season and they have a chance of winning a treble. The Reds are almost certain of winning the Premier League, they have a good chance of defending their Champions League crown and are still in the FA Cup. Provided Liverpool win a treble, this team could well be considered as among the finest in English football.