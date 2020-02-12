Inter Miami could reportedly be forced to change their name due to Inter Milan’s lawsuit.

The club is not far away from making their MLS debut against LAFC but things might get bad for them due to the legal action taken by the Serie A club. According to Law.com (as cited by Spanish newspaper AS), the Nerazzurri claim that ‘Inter’ is associated with them and no other club.

It has also been suggested that Miami have lost an important argument in the lawsuit and provided they appeal, they might lose. If the American club is to win the argument, they’ll have to prove that Inter is not as distinctive to the Nerazzurri.

Provided the David Beckham-owned club is forced to change their name, they would end up losing a great deal of money and would have to change their logo.

At this moment, the least Inter Miami could do is try to win the lawsuit which will not be very easy for them.