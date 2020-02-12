Inter Milan take on Napoli in the Coppa Itali First Leg with kickoff time is 19:45 GMT.

If you want to watch Inter Milan v Napoli, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Inter Milan v Napoli Live Stream

What Time does Inter Milan v Napoli kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday 12th February 2020.

Where is Inter Milan v Napoli being played?

The match is being played at Giusepe Meazza Stadium, Milan, Italy

Inter Milan host Napoli on Wednesday evening (19:45 GMT) in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Inter enjoyed a memorable 4-2 win over city rivals AC Milan on Sunday, overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit to leapfrog Juventus at the top of Serie A.

Napoli also endured a high-scoring topsy-turvy encounter at the weekend, but came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 home defeat to Lecce.

That surprising defeat was a huge setback for manager Gennaro Gattuso, who had previously guided his side to two wins in a row for the first time since taking charge in December, which had included an excellent 2-1 win over Juventus.

The upcoming cup semi-final tie against Inter, then, represents a golden opportunity to visualise some light at the end of what has represented a long and windy tunnel this campaign.

However, the bookmakers don’t expect the lowly 11th-placed side to do so.

Inter are 19/20 favourites to win tonight’s first leg, and ¾ to progress to the final.

The draw is 12/5, with a Napoli win 14/5.

Unless Inter choose to rest several key players across both legs, evens on Napoli progressing doesn’t appear to represent much value.

What may represent value, however, is 3/1 on Inter to win with both teams to score. This would have landed in last month’s meeting, which ended 3-1 to Inter.

Moreover, 65% of Inter’s league matches this campaign have seen both sides score, with Antonio Conte’s side failing to score on only one occasion, while 82% of Napoli’s away league matches have also seen goals scored at both ends.

Both teams to score regardless of the match outcome is 7/10.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the aforementioned victory over Napoli, as well as scoring a header in Sunday’s win over Milan to take his tally to 19 for the season, and at 11/8 he looks a great price to score anytime.

His strike partner in crime, Lautauro Martinez, is 17/10. Former Spurs man Christian Eriksen is 13/5, having struck the crossbar from 45 yards against Milan.

For the visitors, target man Arkadiusz Milik scored in both of Napoli’s defeats to Inter and Lecce on Sunday, and he is 2/1 to do so again here. Dries Mertens is 13/5, with captain Lorenzo Insigne 14/5.

