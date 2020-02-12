Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly been interested in a transfer swoop for Real Madrid playmaker Isco.

In fact, both clubs are said to have made proposals for the Spain international in recent times, though neither came up with a suitable enough offer as far as Real Madrid were concerned, according to Don Balon.

Isco has shown plenty of improvement in recent times and it now looks like his future could be at the Bernabeu despite the interest from the Premier League.

This is a shame as it would have been great from a neutral perspective to see this talented playmaker playing in the English top flight at some point.

Don Balon claim, however, that Los Blancos wanted around £63million for Isco, and neither London giant would meet that price.

Arsenal could certainly do with someone like Isco in their ranks after failing to really replace Aaron Ramsey since his exit last summer, with loan signing Dani Ceballos not making much of an impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also perhaps have utilised the 27-year-old in a variety of roles, either as a replacement for Eden Hazard in a more advanced role, or for Cesc Fabregas in a deeper creative midfield role, with both players having left Stamford Bridge last season.