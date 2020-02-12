Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla.

The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances for the Serie A side this season so far, scoring a goal against Sampdoria back in October.

A report from Italian newspaper Tuttosport (as cited by Goal.com) claimed that Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in Kumbulla. However, according to Gazzeta Dello Sport (as cited by Daily Mail), both sides as well as Liverpool and are interested in the Albanian international who is currently rated at £25 million. This report also claims that Borussia Dortmund have observed him too.

Verona have been one of the surprise packages of the Serie A this season so far as the newly-promoted team managed by Ivan Juric are currently 6th in the table. They are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in the league with their latest match seing them beat Juventus 2-1.

Kumbulla has done well for Verona this season so far and there’s a chance other clubs might be interested in signing him. As far as Liverpool are concerned, they have some pretty good centre-backs in the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren. Hence, it seems very unlikely that the Reds will make a move for him.