Liverpool were reportedly scouting Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Croatian international has been in fine form for the Nerazzurri this season so far, amassing three goals and five assists in 28 matches across all competitions so far.

According to FCInterNews, the Reds observed Brozovic during last weekend’s Milan Derby in which he scored a brilliant goal as Inter came from 2-0 down to win 4-2. The report also claims that the Nerazzurri are willing to give a new contract to the 27-year-old who has a release clause of €60 million. This would extend Brozovic’s stay till 2024 and see his salary rise from €3.2 million to €4.5-€4.7 million.

The midfielder has also been linked to Real Madrid lately with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo claiming that Zinedine Zidane is interested in signing him.

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter since joining them from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. So far, the Croatian international has made 182 appearances for the Serie A side, scoring 23 goals and providing 22 assists.

He would be needed if Inter are to win the league this season and be dominant in the upcoming seasons and the Nerazzurri would prefer if he penned a new contract with them.

Besides, Liverpool already have some pretty good midfielders in their squad and may not need another one.