Video: Manchester United star opens up on frustrating time under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has opened up on his frustrations during Jose Mourinho’s time as manager at Old Trafford.

The France international did not play as often under Mourinho, and seemed unable to win the Portuguese tactician over despite showing his quality whenever he did play.

In fairness, Martial has not exactly improved his consistency that much since Mourinho’s sacking, but it seems he found working under the former Red Devils boss particularly difficult.

Speaking to RMC in the video above, the 24-year-old admits Mourinho’s treatment of him made him more determined to prove him wrong.

“You definitely want to prove him wrong,” he said.

“He didn’t start me during the first few games and each time I came on I scored.

“In the end he told me: ‘You see, now you understand what I wanted’.

“It can get to you. You just want to show him you deserve to be on the pitch.”

