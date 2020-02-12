Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

The Ghanian centre-back has been a regular for the La Liga side this season so far, featuring in 24 matches. Salisu has a goal against Eibar and an assist against Leganes.

SEE MORE: Video: Manchester United star opens up on frustrating time under Jose Mourinho

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid are interested in signing the 20-year-old while Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have enquired about him. The report also claims that Valencia and Getafe and interested in Salisu who has a release clause of €12 million.

The Ghanian has done fairly well for Valladolid this season so far and there’s a good chance that at some point, he will leave the club. It seems quite unlikely that Manchester United or Real Madrid would make a bid for him now. Even if both clubs manage to sign Salisu, it wouldn’t be a very good move for him right now as he wouldn’t get sufficient game time. The 20-year-old could stay for a couple of years in Valladolid before securing a move to another club.