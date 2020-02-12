Manchester United are reportedly willing to sign Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

Both players have impressed for their respective teams this season so far. Maddison has netted nine goals while providing three assists in 30 appearances across all competitions while Grealish has amassed nine goals and seven assists in 27 matches.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils are interested in landing the duo who could cost them £160 million, 90 for Maddison and 70 for Grealish.

Manchester United need some reinforcements in the summer in order to have a chance of contending for silverware next season. Maddison and Grealish have been in fine form this season so far and would be suitable signings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Provided Paul Pogba leaves Old Trafford, the Red Devils could use the proceeds from his transfer to sign both midfielders.

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next week and will be hoping to secure all three points in order to keep their top four hopes. Solskjaer’s side have already beaten the Blues twice this season and have a fair chance of winning on Monday.