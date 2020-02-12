Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly expecting to land the Manchester United job next season and already has his sights set on some transfer targets for the club.

This is the rather big claim being made by Spanish outlet Don Balon, who report that former Tottenham boss Pochettino is keen for United to raid Real Madrid for the signing of Brazilian left-back Marcelo.

The report explains that Marcelo could be seen as an ideal short-term signing to help Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams learn and improve.

The 31-year-old should have a few more years left in him at the highest level, and could do a fine job for Man Utd in that time.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Red Devils board will sanction a deal for an ageing player when recent signings have tended to focus more on youth or players closer to their peak years.

Marcelo, however, is a proven winner after a great career at the Bernabeu and could add some much-needed experience and leadership to this United squad.