Manchester United could reportedly be back in for the transfer of Lyon striker and rumoured Chelsea transfer target Moussa Dembele this summer.

The Frenchman has been a big hit in Ligue 1, and has also previously shone in spells in the UK with both Celtic and Fulham.

According to L’Equipe, as translated by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are keen on battling Chelsea for Dembele’s signature ahead of next season.

This follows a recent report from the Sun stating Chelsea were interested in Dembele and that he could leave Lyon for around £60million this summer, while Don Balon recently suggested MUFC had cooled their interest in him to focus on other targets.

£60m could end up being a bargain for both these clubs, who surely need to strengthen up front if they are to improve next season.

United signed Odion Ighalo on loan this January but will likely want a more reliable long-term option to provide cover and competition for Marcus Rashford up top.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will no doubt want better backup options than Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi, who have not been given too many chances by Frank Lampard this season despite an over-reliance on youngster Tammy Abraham at centre-forward.

Dembele’s prolific record and reasonable reported price tag suggests he could be an ideal option at Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge.