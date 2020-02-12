(Photo) – Memphis Depay links up with ex-Man United teammate Paul Pogba in Dubai

Lyon sensation Memphis Depay was alongside former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba in Dubai today.

Depay only spent 18 months with the Red Devils, the Dutch forward was a teammate of Pogba’s for six months after the Frenchman arrived in a marquee move, before sealing an exit to Lyon.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pogba has been training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex in Dubai, the midfielder is continuing his rehabilitation after ankle surgery.

Depay also showed his support to his former teammate on Instagram earlier today. The Dutchman replied to Pogba’s latest injury update post with ‘Soon’ – accompanied by three fire emojis.

Take a look at the two stars together below:

Pogba and Memphis Depay linked up in Dubai ?? pic.twitter.com/k1QOmkzb1f — utdreport (@utdreport) February 12, 2020

If the pair can manage to overcome there injury struggles, there’s a real chance that the enigmatic duo can be key players for their respective countries in this summer’s European Championships.