Sad state of affairs at Manchester United as Odion Ighalo BANNED from training due to coronavirus fears

Man United’s season has been a series of disasters so far, but this seems so far fetched that you have to think it would be made up.

An injury to Marcus Rashford and lack of form from anyone else ensured they had to make some kind of signing in Janaury, and it was Odion Ighalo who made the surprise switch to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Huge transfer boost for Manchester United as reports suggest key target will be sold this Summer

There’s no doubt he was sensational for two seasons at Watford, but then his form just fizzled out and he was shipped off to China. It was always going to be interesting to see how he fared with the giant step up, but we might have to wait a while to find out.

Almost everyone will be aware of the coronavirus crisis in Asia just now, and The Mirror has reported he was forced to miss the club’s Spanish training camp and hasn’t been allowed into Carrington either due to concerns.

It’s suggested he needs to spend 14 days away from human contact to try and contain any potential disease, so hopefully he does link up with his teammates soon.

Of course it’s a big problem and lives are being lost, but it won’t be lost on many fans that the club’s recruitment has been dreadful, and when they finally manage to sign someone it turns out something like this happens.