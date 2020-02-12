Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager for his club to seal the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner this summer.

The German tactician’s interest in Werner has been reported on by the reliable Bild journalist Christian Falk, who has tweeted some details on the potential move.

As you can see from Falk’s tweet below, Klopp seems personally keen for Liverpool to bring in Werner after his exciting form in the Bundesliga, and he has a release clause of just £50million…

Our story: Jürgen Klopp is interested in @TimoWerner for @LFC. The striker can leave @DieRotenBullen because of a clause for about 60 Million Euros in summer @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 12, 2020

That could make the Germany international one of the bargains of the summer if he does end up moving to Anfield, or indeed to any other top European club.

Werner has 20 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season, and has long been a prolific scorer for Leipzig, with a total of 86 goals in 143 games in all competitions for the side.

The 23-year-old also has 11 goals in 29 senior Germany caps, and it seems clear he could add something different to this Liverpool attack.

For all Roberto Firmino’s qualities, he doesn’t score as much as Werner, so could perhaps be suited to a deeper role, giving LFC even more of a scoring threat up front.