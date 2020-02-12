Liverpool are described as being at the front of the queue for the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner because of manager Jurgen Klopp.

That’s the view of reliable journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft as revealed in an interview with Empire of the Kop, in which he talks up how well Werner could fit in at Anfield.

He told the Liverpool FC blog: “Multiple sources in Germany have told me for months now that Klopp wants to bring Werner to Liverpool. Which is no surprise. Werner will cost only £50m. (Jadon) Sancho will at least be double that. SportBild confirming my reports today and put it on their front page. They have good record on these kind of stories.

“Klopp has followed Werner’s career and development for many years. He knows all the people around him. Klopp knows that Timo Werner is a perfect player in his system and to the demands of modern football.

“My gut feeling has been the same from the start based on my conversations: Klopp is a big fan of the player. Klopp’s pulling power means that Liverpool are at the front of the queue.”

The young Germany international has been a star performer in the Bundesliga for some time now, and it is little surprise to see him being mentioned as a top target for big names like Liverpool.

Werner is definitely a name that will get Reds fans excited, even if there doesn’t seem an obvious need for him at the club right now due to Klopp already having such a world class front three in the form of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Still, the best teams always look to improve and strive for perfection, and it’s encouraging to hear Fjortoft suggest Werner’s move to LFC really could be on the cards.