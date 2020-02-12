The latest round of Dayot Upamecano transfer news may be a concern for suitors Arsenal as Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho may be hinting at an interest in the RB Leipzig defender.

The 21-year-old is considered a huge talent after some commanding defensive displays in the Bundesliga in recent times, and it would be no surprise if he made the move to a top Premier League club or another European giant this summer.

Upamecano has been strongly linked with Arsenal in recent times, but now the Daily Mirror claim Mourinho may have been keeping tabs on him after a scouting mission during Leipzig’s game against Bayern Munich this week.

It may be that the Portuguese tactician was just there to keep an eye on Spurs’ Champions League opponents, but Upamecano makes sense as a player who might’ve caught his attention.

Jan Vertonghen is nearing the end of his Tottenham contract and Upamecano could be an ideal long-term replacement.

It would also surely be hugely satisfying for Spurs to beat their north London rivals to the exciting young Frenchman in a deal likely to cost £50million or more.

It is not yet clear if Upamecano will definitely be a top target for THFC, but this may be a transfer saga to keep an eye on…