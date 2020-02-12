Liverpool’s owners FSG are reportedly set to make a big new contract offer for star player Virgil van Dijk a top priority.

The Netherlands international has been a world class performer since joining the Reds from Southampton back in January 2018, and he’s more than earned a pay rise in that time.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool could bump up his wages from £125,000 a week to £150,000 a week on a new five-year deal.

The report goes on to explain that this would cost LFC a whopping £50million in total, but it definitely seems worth it to ensure Van Dijk remains at Anfield for his peak years.

The 28-year-old looks irreplaceable for Liverpool, with vast sums surely needed to sign anyone who’d even come close to bringing this side what he does.

£50m therefore looks like a bargain on top of what they’ve already paid for Van Dijk, so Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping this can be sorted as soon as possible.