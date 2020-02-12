We’ve seen an incredible amount of speculation where almost every striker in Spain has been linked with an emergency move to Barcelona in the past couple of weeks, but it’s possible they might still have the solution at the club.

The Independent reported in January that Luis Suarez could be out for up to four months which essentially ended his season, but this video posted a few hours ago should come as a welcome boost for everyone at the club:

It must be stressed that it’s still not clear when he will be back or how close he is to returning to a normal training schedule, but this is the clearest sign yet that he’s close to a comeback after his surgery.