Video: Fabian Ruiz scores magical goal to give Napoli lead vs Inter Milan

In the 57th minute of this evening’s Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg between Napoli and Inter Milan, Fabian Ruiz fired the Naples outfit into the lead with a magical strike.

The 23-year-old played a clever one-two with Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the edge of the box before skipping past a player to create some room.

The playmaker than fired the ball into the top corner with a magnificent strike from the edge of the area, Inter’s goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the Spain international’s fine effort below:

"FABIAN RUIZ SHOCKS SAN SIRO!" What. A. Goal. ? Napoli lead in the #CoppaItalia semi-final thanks to a moment of quality from their Spanish midfielder! pic.twitter.com/RU4vpHsEI2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 12, 2020