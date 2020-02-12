Menu

Video: Fabian Ruiz scores magical goal to give Napoli lead vs Inter Milan

In the 57th minute of this evening’s Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg between Napoli and Inter Milan, Fabian Ruiz fired the Naples outfit into the lead with a magical strike.

The 23-year-old played a clever one-two with Giovanni Di Lorenzo on the edge of the box before skipping past a player to create some room.

The playmaker than fired the ball into the top corner with a magnificent strike from the edge of the area, Inter’s goalkeeper had no chance of stopping this.

Take a look at the Spain international’s fine effort below:

