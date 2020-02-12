Video: Kylian Mbappe’s shock miss from six yards out for PSG vs Dijon

In the 80th minute of this evening’s cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon, Kylian Mbappe produced a rare miss for the French giants from just a couple of yards out.

Spanish playmaker Pablo Sarabia placed a low cross into the middle of the box and Mbappe somehow scuffed his effort as it ended up flying over the crossbar.

Fortunately the miss didn’t prove to be game-changing as PSG ran out 6-1 winners, Mbappe did get on the scoresheet in the first-half.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s missed opportunity below:

