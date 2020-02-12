Southend United manager Sol Campbell accidentally called his club ‘Southampton’ during a post-match interview.

The League One side were thrashed 4-0 by Peterborough United at the ABAX Stadium. Southend managed to keep their opponents at bay for the first 50 minutes but goals from Siriki Dembele, Jack Taylor and Ivan Toney (brace).

Things didn’t go any better for Campbell after the game as in his post-match interview, he said “Southampton” when referring to his team.

When asked about his team’s performance, the 45-year-old can be heard saying in the video above: “I think, you know, got to say the young lads, quite a few of them playing for Southampton…”

Honestly can’t stand this Judas mug. pic.twitter.com/dkNdCtqmBO — JL • SM (@THFC_JL_SM) February 12, 2020

This certainly won’t be a moment Campbell would like to remember. Following their defeat, Southend United remain 22nd in the League One table while Peterborough are up to second. The Shrimpers are currently 13 points behind 20th-placed AFC Wimbledon and given their current scenario, unless they make a drastic improvement, Campbell’s side could end up being relegated into League Two.