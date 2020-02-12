Chelsea have reportedly reached a verbal agreement over a summer transfer deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, according to breaking news in Holland.

The Morocco international is now being tipped to ‘almost certainly’ make the move to Stamford Bridge for £37.8million ahead of next season, according to De Telegraaf.

Ziyech should be a superb signing for the Blues, who remain in need of a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard after losing the Belgian maestro to Real Madrid last summer.

At the time, Chelsea were under a transfer ban and unable to bring in the signings needed to help cover for Hazard, with manager Frank Lampard relying on inconsistent youngsters like Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this season.

Ziyech, however, is proven at the highest level after some dazzling displays in the Eredivisie and, most notably, the Champions League, having helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the competition last season.

The 26-year-old played a starring role for Ajax as they beat some big names to come within just seconds of reaching the Champions League final, only for a last-ditch Tottenham goal in the second leg of their semi-final clash.

Chelsea fans will hope Ziyech can now come in this summer and give Lampard the boost he needs after a challenging first season in charge.