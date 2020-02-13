Ajax all-but confirm Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea transfer with tweet to Blues

Ajax have seemingly confirmed Hakim Ziyech’s move to Chelsea having directly tweeted the Premier League giants about the Moroccan.

No official statement has been released as of yet from either club to confirm the deal is done, but based on the tweet below from the Dutch champions, it appears as though one could be imminent.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old is expected to join the Blues in a £38m deal, with Frank Lampard finally set to welcome new signings to his squad this summer.

With ageing stalwarts such as Willian and Pedro heading for the end of their respective contracts, reinforcements will be needed in attack and it appears as though Ziyech will be the first to freshen things up in that department.

It comes after a glittering spell with Ajax, where he has scored 48 goals and provided 82 assists in 160 appearances.

Now though, it looks as though he’s all set for a new challenge in the Premier League with Chelsea…