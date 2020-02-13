Arsenal are reportedly one of four Premier League clubs who have been linked with an interest in Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer.

The 29-year-old’s move to Turin hasn’t gone to plan so far this season, as he has made 19 appearances for the Bianconeri and has managed to contribute just two goals.

In and out of the starting line-up and unable to show consistency under Maurizio Sarri with injuries also an issue, it appears as though it’s leading to question marks being raised over his future with the reigning Serie A champions having only joined them from Arsenal last summer on a free transfer.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners along with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are being linked with the Welsh international, although there is no suggestion at this point that any of the clubs in question have launched a tangible offer for Ramsey as of yet.

Nevertheless, a potential return to Arsenal will no doubt raise eyebrows just 12 months after leaving the Emirates, and it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta is eager to bring his former teammate back to the club.

They’ll seemingly face stiff competition though with three direct rivals also considering the idea of bringing Ramsey back to England, while it would be a huge shame if his time in Italy did come to an end so soon after all the excitement and potential surrounding his move to Juventus last year.