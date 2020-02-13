Barcelona will reportedly try to sign Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

The Argentine international has been in fine form for Inter Milan this season so far, netting 16 goals while providing four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far.

Barcelona have been linked to Martinez for a while now and a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that the Blaugrana will try to sign him during the summer. The 22-year-old has a release clause of €111 million.

Martinez has established himself as among the best strikers in Serie A and there’s little doubt bigger clubs will be interested in his signature. The 22-year-old is capable of being a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez who isn’t far from his mid-30s.

Martinez would be a fine addition to Barcelona’s squad provided they manage to sign him and he would give the Uruguayan some stiff competition for a place in the starting XI.

The striker failed to find the net in last night’s defeat against Napoli in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals and will be hoping to produce a fine performance this weekend when Inter take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.