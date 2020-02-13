Chelsea could reportedly be lining up more major changes to their squad this summer with some potentially big spending.

The Blues confirmed on Thursday via their official site that they’d struck an agreement over signing Hakim Ziyech from Ajax in the summer, and it looks like there could be more to come.

According to a report from the Sun, the west London giants now have some other big names in their sights: Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Moussa Dembele, while Willian, Pedro and Olivier Giroud could all be offloaded in what sounds like just the kind of revamp needed in Frank Lampard’s squad after a frustrating season.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can get all three of those names in, but if they do, other sources suggest it could cost them a total of £230million.

The Daily Mirror state Sancho would cost around £120m in a report also linking him with Chelsea, though the England international is likely to be a man in demand this summer.

Birmingham wonderkid Bellingham might be a more realistic target, though even he could already cost big money as another Sun report linking him with Chelsea suggested he could cost a total of £50m with add-ons included.

Meanwhile, Lyon striker Dembele has also been linked with Chelsea in another report from the Sun that stated he’d likely cost £60m to bring to Stamford Bridge.

All these players are exciting young talents so could be well worth the big investment one day, with their values likely to shoot up and up in the near future.