Barcelona are reportedly also interested in Sassuolo ace Jeremie Boga, who has been linked with a return to Chelsea over the past week.

The 23-year-old is enjoying an impressive campaign this year as he’s bagged seven goals and four assists in 22 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea held talks over re-signing the winger on Wednesday as they look to bolster Frank Lampard’s attacking options, with the Ivory Coast international having spent nine years with the Blues having come up through the youth ranks.

He was limited to just one appearance for the senior side though, and so an exit from Stamford Bridge appears to have been the right decision to further his career.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, via Le10Sport, Barcelona also hold an interest in Boga as sporting director Eric Abidal is said to be an admirer in particular, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Catalan giants emerge as a genuine threat to Chelsea’s hopes of bringing their former starlet back.

It’s specifically noted in that report that Chelsea can re-sign Boga for €18m, and so it remains to be seen if that gives them the decisive advantage in any transfer scrap this summer.

That said, Barca and Sassuolo have done a fair bit of business in recent times, and so with Mundo Deportivo adding that the two clubs have a solid relationship after deals for Kevin-Prince Boateng and Marlon, time will tell if the reigning La Liga champions could have an advantage of their own.

Nevertheless, the ball would appear to be in Chelsea’s court for now with the touted buy back option, and with stalwarts such as Pedro and Willian arguably needing to be replaced sooner rather than later, Boga could eventually get his shot with the Blues this summer.

Meanwhile, ESPN note that Chelsea have an agreement for Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech over a €45m deal, and so perhaps it remains to be seen if that has any influence on their reported pursuit of Boga too.