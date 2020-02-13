Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old has done pretty well for Pep Clotet’s side this season so far, netting four goals while providing three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions so far.

Bellingham was linked to Manchester United with the Sun claiming that Man City had also joined the race to sign him. However, a recent report from the tabloid newspaper suggests that Chelsea are also interested in the teenager and are willing to pay £35 million along with £15 million in add-ons. It has also been claimed that ther top clubs in Europe including Real Madrid and Barcelona are observing him as well.

Birmingham City are currently 14th in the Championship but Bellingham has been in good form for them. The 16-year-old is considered to be among the finest young talents in the Championship and it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that bigger clubs are interested in signing him.

If Chelsea do manage to sign Bellingham, they would most likely put him in the academy or send him on loans so that he can find ample first-team opportunities.