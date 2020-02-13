Liverpool must reportedly move for RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner before the end of April to activate his £50m+ release clause.

The 23-year-old has been in stunning form again this season, bagging 25 goals and providing 10 assists in just 30 appearances across all competitions.

However, speculation is rife over his future, and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a swoop for him this year with the Mirror noting that they may have to move quicker than they perhaps would like to take advantage of his release clause.

It’s suggested that the Merseyside giants must swoop before the end of April to activate it, which in turn could allow them to snap up the prolific forward for between £50m and £55m.

While Jurgen Klopp has seen his preferred attacking trident deliver in back-to-back seasons now with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading their charge, he’ll no doubt be aware of the need to continue to improve and evolve to stay at the top.

With that in mind, Werner could provide them with a crucial reinforcement for next season, but time will tell if they swoop in the next couple of months and snap him up for what is arguably a real bargain in today’s transfer market.