Deal agreed: Ajax confirm Ziyech agreement with Chelsea and total potential fee

Ajax have officially announced that they’ve reached an agreement with Chelsea over the summer signing of star man Hakim Ziyech.

The 26-year-old has been with the Dutch giants since 2016 and has gone on to score 48 goals and provide 82 assists in 160 appearances for the club.

SEE MORE: Ajax all-but confirm Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea transfer with tweet to Blues

In that time, he’s helped them to win an Eredivisie title, a KNVB Cup and guided them to a runners-up finish in the Europa League in 2017 as they’ve enjoyed a great deal of success in recent years.

However, he will now start a new challenge in England as Ajax have confirmed in their official statement that an agreement has been reached which will see Chelsea sign him this summer.

It’s added that the deal will be worth a total of €44m if add-ons are included, while he will join up with his new club on July 1.

However, Chelsea have since confirmed the news but have added in their club statement that it remains subject to agreeing personal terms with Ziyech, although it’s not expected to be a problem given that the two clubs have taken this step with confidence to announce the deal.

With stalwarts Willian and Pedro set to see their contracts expire at the end of the season, Frank Lampard will need reinforcements in attack if they both leave.

In turn, Ziyech could prove to be a vital addition to his squad, and it remains to be seen whether or not further business is done this summer.

For now though, Chelsea have decided to act swiftly to ensure that the Moroccan international arrives for next season having been quiet through the January transfer window, and they’ll hope he can bring that creative class and goal threat with him to west London to add a pivotal new dynamic in the final third.