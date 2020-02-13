Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer raid on Manchester United for impressive young goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The Red Devils shot-stopper is really shining on loan at Sheffield United this season and his form has attracted the attention of both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to ESPN.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard looks in need of a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal next season, with the Spaniard’s form dipping significantly this term, leading to him being dropped for the Blues’ recent 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Spanish outlet Cope have recently claimed Lampard has asked the Chelsea board for a new ‘keeper this summer, and Henderson could be ideal for the west London giants.

Despite the 22-year-old looking a superb prospect for United, his path to the first-team at Old Trafford is a hugely challenging one due to the presence of both David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

At Chelsea, Henderson could surely become number one straight away without having to drop down a level as he has done with Sheffield United.

The Blades are admittedly enjoying a superb season, but one imagines Henderson will feel he’s good enough to play for a more established side in the near future, and Kepa’s situation at Chelsea surely means this could be a good move for him.

Man Utd, however, will surely want to avoid strengthening a big six rival, so that could give PSG an advantage in any transfer battle.