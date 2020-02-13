European football expert Kevin Hatchard has said that Liverpool are the front-runners to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The German international has been in brilliant form for the Bundesliga side this season so far, scoring 25 goals while providing ten assists in 30 appearances across all competitions so far.

Werner has lately been linked to Liverpool with journalist Christian Falk claiming that Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing him.

And now, Hatchard has claimed that the Reds are leading the race to sign him on a deal which is at the top end of €60 million. He told talkSPORT: “They’re talking about the top end of €60million. So, for me, for a player of his quality and experience, bearing in mind this is a guy who is in his early to mid-20’s and he has played over 200 games in the Bundesliga.

“So vastly experienced already, improving all the time, I think he has really benefited from playing under Julien Nagelsmann because he played as an out-and-out striker for pretty much his whole career. Nagelsmann has said to him, ‘Look I think you can be much more dangerous playing from a deeper role’. So he has almost been playing as an attacking midfielder at times – kind of driving past defences with his pace.

“So he is improving and I think he would do very well in the Premier League, he has said on numerous occasions he thinks the Premier League is an exciting prospect and some pretty reliable German media sources are saying that Liverpool are very much one of the clubs who want to sign him and he is keen.”

Werner has been exceptional for Leipzig this season so far and it won’t be much of a surprise if he leaves the club next summer. As far as Liverpool are concerned, it seems very unlikely they would make a move unless any of their first-choice forwards leave the club. Provided this does happen, Werner would be a fine addition to the Reds’ squad.