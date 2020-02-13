Man Utd have been handed a major boost as Paul Pogba has insisted that he’s “feeling good” as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 26-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season as he has struggled with ankle injury problems.

In total, the French international has missed 31 games due to injury this year, and so he will no doubt be itching to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

Things appear to be looking positive as Pogba posted a video on Instagram with an injury update as seen below, as he can be heard insisting that he’s “feeling good” four weeks after undergoing surgery as he is put through his paces in what looks like a gruelling strength and conditioning session.

It remains to be seen when he will be available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Man Utd again, but they could seemingly be handed a real boost with the business end of the campaign upon us.

United have struggled in midfield this year with Scott McTominay sidelined too, but if the pair can return in the more immediate future, it could make a huge difference for them as they continue to try and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and compete for trophies.

That said, they surely won’t want to rush Pogba back now at this stage of his recovery, as the last thing anyone wants is to see him suffer a setback which could delay his comeback.