Barcelona have been handed a timely boost as it’s reported that Gerard Pique returned to training with the rest of the group on Wednesday ahead of facing Getafe.

The Catalan giants take on their La Liga rivals on Saturday afternoon, but they’ll be without Clement Lenglet due to suspension after his red card in the win over Real Betis last time out.

With that in mind, Quique Setien will undoubtedly have been hoping to rely on Pique and Samuel Umtiti to form his central defensive partnership, but he has been given a fitness headache this week with doubts emerging over the pair.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo in the latest update, it’s suggested that Pique was back training with the rest of the group on Wednesday, and so that would suggest that he’ll be ready to face Getafe this weekend if he can avoid any setbacks in his bid to regain full fitness this week.

However, there wasn’t such positive news on both Umtiti or Nelson Semedo, as the report goes on to note that the Frenchman continued with his own specific workout which suggests that he might struggle to get the green light from the medical staff to feature.

As for Semedo, he is suffering from tonsillitis and so it remains to be seen if he can recover in the next 48 hours to be included in the Barcelona matchday squad.

Despite the fact that time is running out, the report from Mundo Deportivo does paint a relatively positive picture as they hint that the defensive pair could be in contention still, but time will tell if that’s the case or not as Setien hopes for positive news in the coming days which sees him get experienced and quality options being confirmed to be at his disposal this weekend.