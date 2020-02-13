Man Utd have reportedly received a major boost as Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is ready to snub all other offers to seal an Old Trafford move this summer.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a dazzling spell with the Bundesliga giants, bagging 29 goals and 40 assists in just 84 appearances for the club.

However, speculation is now rife over his future as he continues to be linked with an exit this summer and now the Mirror have claimed that he has decided on Man Utd as being his preferred destination.

Dortmund are expected to demand £120m for their prized asset at the end of the season, and the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been linked with an interest in the England international in recent months.

However, Man Utd are said to be his top choice and a £200,000-a-week plus contract could be waiting for him at Old Trafford to make it a lucrative move for him too.

Having swooped for Bruno Fernandes in January, Man Utd could now be lining up another marquee addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

As the Red Devils boss continues to target talented, young players to build a new cycle with, Sancho could be the biggest of them all thus far if they are able to reach an agreement and get a deal done ahead of next season.

Along with Fernandes, his technical quality and creativity could add a dangerous balance in the final third for Man Utd, complementing the pace, movement and finishing provided by the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.