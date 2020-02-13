Manchester United have been talked up as possibly the only real option for Jadon Sancho if he leaves Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

This is the analysis of the situation from trusted journalist Duncan Castles, who explained on the Transfer Window Podcast why links with Liverpool and Chelsea might be as strong as they seem.

Sancho is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents of his generation, and looks set for a big future in the game after his rapid improvement during his time at Dortmund.

The likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea would be lucky to have him, but Castles says the Blues agreeing a deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech, as confirmed on their official site today, makes it unlikely they’ll also go in for Sancho.

The England international has also been linked with Liverpool, but Castles says that while the Reds are interested in him, they’re worried about the cost of the deal and his likely wage demands which could cause tension in the Anfield dressing room.

This, he believes, possibly only leaves United as a real option, though we imagine the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona might have something to say about that!

Castles said: “There’s an indication that Dortmund are ready to sell in the summer, they’ve got the development they think they can get from him, they’ve raised his value to the point where they think they can get over 100m euros. The agents are trying to get the best environment for Sancho.

“With Ziyech signing for Chelsea, it makes it difficult for Chelsea to sign Sancho. Lampard was opposed to bringing Lampard in the January window and didn’t want that scale of transfer to be associated with him as his first big deal at Chelsea.

“Liverpool like Jadon Sancho a lot but they’re briefing that they don’t want to overpay for him and don’t want to overpay his wages for his type and age which could cause dressing room problems. So that probably limits Sancho’s realistic option to Manchester United now.”

This will be music to the ears of Man Utd fans as the 19-year-old would surely hugely improve this struggling Red Devils squad.

Liverpool fans, by contrast, may well not be that bothered as they already have probably the best front three in world football in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

While Sancho would be another exciting addition to that line up, there’s surely not the same need as there is at United for them to over-spend on the teenage forward.