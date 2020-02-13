Jadon Sancho to Liverpool transfer talk is intensifying as it’s reported the Reds have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over a deal.

The England international has long been talked up as a top target for Liverpool, and the Mail today claim the Merseyside giants have contacted Dortmund to inform them of their interest in the £100million-rated attacker.

Sancho would be a quality signing for Liverpool, but his eye-catching displays in the Bundesliga have also seen him unsurprisingly linked with many other big names.

The latest reports suggest LFC could face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for Sancho’s signature, with Chelsea also mentioned as one of his admirers.

However, Liverpool may be optimistic that Chelsea are now less of a strong contender after their agreed deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.

The arrival of the Morocco international surely means two things for Chelsea – 1) they can no longer necessarily afford to splash out £100m or more on Sancho, and 2) it won’t be as easy for them to persuade the 19-year-old he’d be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

This is significant as it’s previously been claimed Sancho has a soft spot for Chelsea, while he is also a Londoner and has several England colleagues at the club.

With CFC out of contention, Liverpool are surely the more tempting option than a struggling Man Utd side, or a return to the club he left as a youngster.