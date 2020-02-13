Liverpool are reportedly one of four top clubs that have approached Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe with a transfer offer.

The Reds are joined in their interest for the superstar by rivals Manchester United, as well as Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to El Desmarque.

Speculation of a potential exit for Mbappe has been rife recently, especially since the forward appeared to clash with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel after being subbed off in a game less than two weeks ago.

An exit doesn’t seem like a foregone conclusion at this stage, with El Desmarque suggesting that the World Cup winner isn’t currently considering any of the offers on the table.

They do suggest, however, that he is stalling on accepting a new contract offer from current club PSG, with his current deal due to expire in 2022.

French journalist Julien Laurens also hinted that a move to the Reds could be on the cards for Mbappe last month whilst speaking to ESPN.

Laurens suggested that a move could be ‘pretty simple’, just as long as Liverpool are able to meet PSG’s demands of €300m or €350m for the 21-year-old,

Laurens appears to hint that the France international has ambitions of playing for the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as testing himself in the Premier League. Mbappe has a difficult choice on his hands if he’s to leave PSG.

The Telegraph have also reported on Mbappe being on Liverpool’s radar, however they state that LFC are well aware of the huge fees that it would take to bring the Frenchman to Anfield and are said to have identified Jadon Sancho as a more realistic target.

Meanwhile, the player himself will have fuelled speculation slightly after recently heaping huge praise onto Liverpool and admitting he was honoured to see Trent Alexander-Arnold copy his goal celebration…

Here’s the full interview ? pic.twitter.com/4eAYQdjjBE — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 21, 2020

Mbappe has already established himself as one of the most exciting players in world football, and will surely be a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi call time on their illustrious careers.

It goes without saying that the potential signing of Mbappe would be massive for Liverpool, the Reds would certainly be expected to continue their recent successes in the Champions League and top-flight if the lightning-fast forward was to join.

Jurgen Klopp has truly lifted Liverpool to another level in recent times, so it could well be that the Merseyside giants are now ready to compete for signings that might’ve been considered unrealistic in the past.

Liverpool fans will hope the El Desmarque report is accurate and that the speculation can perhaps lead to something more concrete.

They have also been linked with Timo Werner by Bild, so it seems an attacking player of this type is among the club’s current priorities in the transfer market…