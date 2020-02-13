Liverpool are reportedly in the race to sign Jadon Sancho.

One of the finest young talents in world football, the England international has been in exceptional form for Borussia Dortmund this season so far, netting 15 goals while providing 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions so far.

Sancho has attracted from Europe’s top clubs and has been linked to Manchester United and Chelsea. A report from Mirror claimed that the 19-year-old who is rated at £120 million was set to reject Chelsea and join Manchester United.

However, Daily Mail suggests that Liverpool have also entered the race to sign Sancho and have informed Dortmund about their interest in the teenager. The European champions are hoping that Jurgen Klopp’s connections with Borussia Dortmund will help their cause to sign Sancho.

The England international is among the finest players in Bundesliga and there’s little chance of of him staying in Dortmund for long. However, unless any of Liverpool’s front three leaves the club, there’s barely any point in them making a bid for Sancho.