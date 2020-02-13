Kris Boyd has criticised clubs for being ready to pay as much as £60million for Moussa Dembele now after his form at Lyon.

However, he believes the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, both linked with Dembele by L’Equipe, as translated by the Manchester Evening News, would not have paid up for him while he was impressing at Celtic.

'Nobody in England would have touched Dembele for £20m from Celtic but they'll pay £60m to Lyon to bring him back!' Kris Boyd believes Premier League clubs should be scouting more talent in Scotland…??????? Join #TheDebate over on Sky Sports Premier League now! pic.twitter.com/RU0pBDcd6j — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2020

Dembele impressed during his time in Scotland, but Boyd has suggested the game north of the border is not rated highly enough.

He thinks clubs like United and Chelsea could have got Dembele cheaper back then, but now face paying as much as triple for him simply because he’s been playing in Ligue 1.

A recent report from the Sun suggested Dembele would cost around £60million, which perhaps does seem a bit much even if he is clearly a talent.

Still, both United and Chelsea are short of options up front so could do with spending that bit extra on adding some quality to their attack if they are to improve next season.